Former Airdronian Faces One of 2017's Biggest Trials

One of the year's biggest court cases will get underway on Monday, January 16th.

Former Airdronian Douglas Garland is accused of the murder of 5-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his Grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

The three had gone missing from their home in Calgary on June 30th, 2014, which led to a lengthy Amber Alert.

Airdronians watched in horror, as an acreage just East of the city was searched in connection to the missing persons.

The bodies of the victims have never been found, but Garland was arrested for murder on July 14th, 2014.

He will now face a 14 person jury, for three charges of first-degree murder with the trial scheduled to last five weeks.

