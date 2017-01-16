  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

One of the year's biggest court cases will get underway on Monday, January 16th.

Former Airdronian Douglas Garland is accused of the murder of 5-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his Grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

The three had gone missing from their home in Calgary on June 30th, 2014, which led to a lengthy Amber Alert. 

Airdronians watched in horror, as an acreage just East of the city was searched in connection to the missing persons. 

The bodies of the victims have never been found, but Garland was arrested for murder on July 14th, 2014. 

He will now face a 14 person jury, for three charges of first-degree murder with the trial scheduled to last five weeks.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

More Local News

Former Airdronian Faces One of 2017's Biggest Trials

One of the year's biggest court cases will get underway on Monday, January 16th.

Local Business Falls Victim on Friday the 13th

Airdrie Family Eye Doctors was hit with a bold theft on Friday, January 13th.

Airdronians Search For Answers Within

Airdrie's first spiritual event centre 'Spirit Within' held it's grand opening on Saturday, January 14th.

The Bigger, the Better

Most Airdronians have chosen to use bigger blue bins as part of the City's mandatory curbside recycling program.

RCMP Seeks To Diversify Through Hiring

The RCMP is looking to diversify its ranks, and will be holding a career presentation to that end.

Red Kettles Bring in Over A Million

Despite a rough start, Lt. Col Larry Martin with the Salvation Army said this years' Red Kettle campaign was a success.

A Once In A Century Opportunity

It was one of the biggest battles of the First World War and now you can see it up close on its 100th Anniversary.

City Hopes You'll Pick Up The Phone

The City of Airdrie is currently conducting its annual Citizen's Satisfaction Survey.

Consulting the Public, Can Cochrane Do Better?

A recent social media post about bridge location has some community members wondering about the process surrounding public consultation.

Business Addresses Miscalculation

A funeral company in Airdrie has apologized after accidentally over charging their Carbon Tax Fee.

RCMP Report Low Number of Impaired Drivers

Overall, Airdrie RCMP is happy with the low number of impaired driving cases over the holidays.

Little Mail Equals Little Waste

The City of Airdrie is pushing many ways for you to reduce waste in 2017, including how to deal with unwanted mail.

Last Call For Christmas Trees

Time is running out to recycle your old Christmas tree.

Rocky View Begins Early Registration

Early registration begins January 16 for students attending RVS for the 2017/18 school year.

City Crews Cannot Clear Curb to Curb

If you live on certain streets, you can make snow removal easier by moving your car.

Local Transit Discussions Can Start Anytime

Cochrane council recently approved the Transit Feasibility Study; with council's approval, administration will now amend a 9 million dollar application for provincial GreenTRIP funding.

Fireside School Boundaries May Change Again

School boundaries may change for RVS students south of the river.

Cops on the Lookout for Counterfeit Cash

Airdrie RCMP are on the lookout after a case of counterfeit cash on December 19th, 2016.

Civic Elections Are Coming

If you've been thinking of running in the October Municipal Elections, you can now take the first step.

Thieves Hit Shoppers Drug Mart

Thieves targeted a Shoppers Drug Mart on the afternoon of January 9.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

First Court Appearance for Men Accused of Murder

The Power of a Positive Community

Community Kitchen Brings Airdronians Together

Surprising Alternative To Get Your Dog Active

Making The List For Love

Looking At The Boundaries

Rotary and Hitmen Partner Up

It's Still Cold

Meet Airdrie's New Years Baby

Not Everyone Supports Cochrane Butting Out

Early Registration Begins

Richards Weighs In On Liberal Cabinet Shuffle

Building Creativity For Crossfield Youth

First Ave Closures Postponed

AIWC Receives a Mountain of Support

Future Bright for Festival of Lights

More Closures on First Avenue for Water Valve Repairs

RCMP Investigate New Year's Gas And Dash

Another Proposal For GlenEagles

ASIRT Investigation Unearths Shooting Details

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Family Health Sessions

16 January 2017 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Junior and Adult Artists: Chalk and Pastel Landscape

21 January 2017 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Community Kitchen Open House

24 January 2017 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Airdrie Rotary Community Kitchen





Family Literacy Day

27 January 2017 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Stuffy Sleepover

27 January 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Community Meal

27 January 2017 6:00 pm

Airdrie Victory Church, Airdrie





TD Presents - Airdrie Mayor's Night of the Arts Awards

28 January 2017 6:30 pm

Bert Church Live Theatre





Login