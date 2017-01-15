Airdronians Search For Answers Within

Airdrie's first spiritual event centre 'Spirit Within' held it's grand opening on Saturday, January 14th.

The event saw a huge turnout, demonstrating the City's growing desire for spiritual enlightenment.

"Well there is nothing really directed toward spirituality in Airdrie, and we've noticed a big development, a lot of people awakening to spirituality." said Ken Lewicki, Facilitator, Spirit Within Event Centre.

Economic struggles and unemployment, has many down-and-out Albertan's looking for happiness and health in different places.

"What we do is, we help people discover the answers from within." said Lewicki.

The grand opening is part of the new trend of openness towards alternative health methods in Airdrie. The city just recently welcomed it's first medical marijuana consultation facility as well.

For more information on the Spirit Within Event Centre, you can visit their Facebook page.

