The Bigger, the Better

Most Airdronians have chosen to use bigger blue bins as part of the City's mandatory curbside recycling program.

The City's recent online recycling survey, found that 93 per cent of Airdronians want to get the 240L cart, rather than the 90L cart.

Airdrie's current organics program uses the same 240 L carts. Residents will have the option to swap out their large organics cart for a smaller one to save space.

This all comes along with the controversial requirement that Airdronians must start using clear garbage bags in January 2018.

Some residents can look forward to curbside recycling as soon as April.

