Local Business Falls Victim on Friday the 13th

Airdrie Family Eye Doctors was hit with a bold theft on Friday, January 13th.

It all occurred around 4pm, when a male suspect entered the store and began looking at sunglasses.

"He chatted with one of my team members about some sunglasses that he was interested in, and got a nice pile of them." said Dr. Heather Cowie, Owner, Airdrie Family Eye Doctors.

The suspect then left the store, but returned shortly after. In front of a waiting room full of patients, he grabbed the pile of eight Prada sunglasses and ran out.

"It's really sad that it has come to this, and that we've been hit," said Cowie. "We're a local business that's trying to make a go in our community."

The suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and a New England Patriots hat.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect, you are asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

