City Hopes You'll Pick Up The Phone

Details
The City of Airdrie is currently conducting its annual Citizen's Satisfaction Survey.

 Dorian Kachur, Business Strategy Team Leader with the City of Airdrie, said that this phone survey is a vital way for the City to hear from residents.

"We use it both as a report card on various services that we have delivered, and as well we use it as a strategic planning tool to inform upcoming service decisions."

The survey started on January 11, and Kachur said that although it usually takes eight days, it has no definite end date.

"We phone until we have 400 completed surveys, which is a statistically representative sampling of Airdrie's demographic."

The survey can be a significant time commitment, but Kachur said that the City values the feedback they get.

"It will take about twenty minutes. I believe they ask for fifteen to twenty, we've heard it's closer to twenty. Obviously it depends on the individual."

 

