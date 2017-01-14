Red Kettles Bring in Over A Million

Despite a rough start, Lt. Col Larry Martin with the Salvation Army said this years' Red Kettle campaign was a success.

"We were struggling at the earlier part of the campaign and well into the middle of it. It was only in the last maybe ten days that it really picked up and we came through with fantastic results."

That fantastic result is $1.1 million raised in the Calgary area, including communities like Airdrie and Cochrane.

Martin said the results are even more astounding considering the current economic climate.

"We recognize that this has been a difficult year for people with the economic down turn, yet they reached in deep and came up with an amazing result, which we're very, very grateful for."

Martin said that the Salvation Army is truly thankful to the people of Airdrie and Cochrane.

"We'd like to say thank you for all of the people that supported us: All the volunteers, our partners, our supporters, our donors, everybody who was a part of making this what it turned out being, of a good year for us."

