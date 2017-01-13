A Once In A Century Opportunity

  • Print
It was one of the biggest battles of the First World War and now you can see it up close on its 100th Anniversary.

Local man Mike O'Mahony is organizing a tour of Vimy Ridge as the 100th Anniversary of its famous battle approaches in April.

O'Mahony says it definitely isn't the first tour for him.

"I was guide at Vimy in my University days. I was thoroughly fascinated by certainly the Vimy site and the First World War in general. I just really enjoyed being there where history happened and significant things happened."

The tour will overlap with Canada's Vimy Centenary Ceremony and offer a broader tour of the battlefield of the area.

O'Mahony says a chance like this is a great way to respect the history and honour the memories of those who fought, as time slips away.

"It's inevitable that memories fade and the experience of what had happened fade...to actually visit where it happened and see where people were and what they had to go through and the actual context where it took place, it really brings it back and adds another dimension to the experience and the appreciation that people can have of it."

To find out more about this unique tour, you can visit the Airdrie Vimy Tours website

 

