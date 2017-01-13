Business Addresses Miscalculation

A funeral company in Airdrie has apologized after accidentally over charging their Carbon Tax Fee.

Last week, clients at Alternatives Funeral And Cremation Services questioned why a $100 Carbon Levy Fee was put on their bill.

Diann Rowat with Alternatives says it was a simple miscalculation, as the fee is supposed to be $10.09.

Rowat stressed that the extra charge is a result of the Province's new Carbon Tax and is a levy they have to pay to the Government, similar to the Alberta Funeral Services Regulatory Board Fee.

As soon as the mistake was found, Alternatives quickly changed the fee and refunded the amount that was overcharged to those affected, along with a personal apology.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]