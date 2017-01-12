  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

If you live on certain streets, you can make snow removal easier by moving your car.

Mike Avramenko, Road Team Lead with the City of Airdrie, says crews often have a tough time completely removing snow on priority 2 roads such as Meadowbrook Drive or Thorburn Drive.

"Cars end up being our worst enemy, because if they're there, then we have to go around them, which of course leaves those cars kind of parked in behind the windrow. And if they weren't there we'd be able to plow from curb to curb."

Avramenko understands that residents that live on those streets often park on the road because they have no other choice. This leaves snow removal crews in a predicament. On the one hand, crews are unable to remove snow from those roads effectively because cars are on the street. On the other hand, there is nowhere for those cars to go.

"Unfortunately on the priority twos, that is the difficulty: people don't have any other place to park their car."

Avramenko says if you do live on a priority 2 road like Woodside Drive and are able to park off the street, it allows snow removal crews to clear the roads much more effectively.

You can find out which roads in Airdrie are consider priority 1 and priority 2 with this map.

 

