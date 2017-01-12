RCMP Report Low Number of Impaired Drivers

Overall, Airdrie RCMP is happy with the low number of impaired driving cases over the holidays.

Cst. Jennifer Weedmark says between December 23 and January 3, Airdrie and Rural RCMP registered nine impaired driving cases, resulting in five charges.

"Although we'd always strive for our numbers to be at zero, it tells us that we were out there, we definitely investigated some impaired files, but the numbers weren't over the top. To me, it shows that a lot of people did respect the rules and did respect the laws when it comes to impaired driving so that everybody could stay safe around the holidays."

