Fireside School Boundaries May Change Again

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

School boundaries may change for RVS students south of the river.

With the new Fireside School slotted to open in September 2017, many families have been preparing their children for changing schools in fall.

With continued growth in Cochrane, Rocky View School Division (RVSD) is proposing to change the boundaries originally set out last year.  The students who would be affected reside in Bow Ridge, Bow Meadows, and Jumping Pound attending Mitford School and Glenbow School.  Although these students were originally rezoned to attend the new Fireside School, that for now remains unknown.

Greg Luterbach, RVS, Superintendent says Cochrane schools have grown by 300 students last year alone. The numbers are showing that the new Fireside School would be at capacity within two years if boundaries stay as they are.  RVS is re evaluating boundaries attempting to best accommodate all of the students in the Cochrane community.

"Originally when the boundaries were set, it included all the communities south of the river to attend Fireside School. We are looking at the possibility of keeping the students from Bow Ridge, Bow Meadows, and Jumping Pound at Glenbow and Mitford, which would extend Fireside for a number of years before it would be full again."

Luterbach says it would also help keep population up at the Mtford and Glenbow site.

"There are about 100 students from these three communities that attend Mitford and about 100 students at Glenbow.  These numbers would maintain these two schools (Mitford and Glenbow) at capacity which are projected to drop significantly if the students south of the river move to Fireside."

Lutherbach, says that Glenbow, which is scheduled to be turned into a dual track English/French school in September, will still have enough room for the Elizabeth Barrett Students coming over if these proposed changes go through; with Glenbow hovering around 92%-95% capacity for the next five years.

Luterbach says that Cochrane isn't the only Rocky View community that has schools running at high capacity, so the guarantee of getting funding for building future schools is simply not guaranteed. RVS is trying to make the best plan possible which will sustain  long term even capacity at all the schools within Cochrane.

"We know we could stay as is, but we know we will feel pressures in two years, or we can make this change now which has a much longer window of fitting everybody. The growth in Cochrane continues to be high and ultimately we are going to need more schools in this community."

Rhonda Carr, Jumping Pound resident, mother of Glenbow and Mitford students, says she will be pleased if her kids get to stay in their comfortable environment, but does feel for those families that have been moved around or had to be separated from friends and classmates more than once already.

"Most of my kids friends are in our neighbourhood so they stay together no matter what, but I do really feel for the kids that have been ripped apart from their friends a few times." 

RVS will host a public information session at Glenbow School, January 24 at 7pm to provide information about these proposed changes.

All parents that would be affected are invited to attend to ask questions and provide feedback.  

 

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Little Mail Equals Little Waste

The City of Airdrie is pushing many ways for you to reduce waste in 2017, including how to deal with unwanted mail.

RCMP Report Low Number of Impaired Drivers

Overall, Airdrie RCMP is happy with the low number of impaired driving cases over the holidays.

Cops on the Lookout for Counterfeit Cash

Airdrie RCMP are on the lookout after a case of counterfeit cash on December 19th, 2016.

Fireside School Boundaries May Change Again

School boundaries may change for RVS students south of the river.

Last Call For Christmas Trees

Time is running out to recycle your old Christmas tree.

Civic Elections Are Coming

If you've been thinking of running in the October Municipal Elections, you can now take the first step.

Thieves Hit Shoppers Drug Mart

Thieves targeted a Shoppers Drug Mart on the afternoon of January 9.

First Court Appearance for Men Accused of Murder

22 year old Deangelo Powderface and 29 year old John Stephens made their first court appearance on January 10 in Cochrane Provincial Court, in connection to the murder of Lorenzo Bearspaw. They will…

The Power of a Positive Community

A new Facebook group is trying to combat the negativity on social media.

Community Kitchen Brings Airdronians Together

The Airdrie Food Bank is home to the new Community Kitchen.

Surprising Alternative To Get Your Dog Active

In extreme cold weather, it's best not to send your dog outside for an extended period of time. Christina Holland, Animal Health Technologist with Heartland Veterinary Clinic, says there is an…

Making The List For Love

When it comes to valuing monogamy, Airdrie is one of the best in the country.

Looking At The Boundaries

Although the next Provincial Election is still three years away, there could be some changes to where you vote.

Rotary and Hitmen Partner Up

A partnership between the Airdrie Rotary Club and the Calgary Hitmen is reaping benefits for local groups.

It's Still Cold

If you're hoping that Airdrie's recent cold snap will quickly taper off, don't hold your breath just yet.

Meet Airdrie's New Years Baby

Airdrie has a new year's baby, and his name is Liam Aguiar.

Not Everyone Supports Cochrane Butting Out

A notice of motion was brought forth to Cochrane Council on January 9, which proposes to amend the current smoking bylaw.

Early Registration Begins

Early registration begins January 16 for students attending RVS for the 2017/18 school year.

Richards Weighs In On Liberal Cabinet Shuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made some changes to his Liberal Cabinet on Tuesday, January 10th.

Building Creativity For Crossfield Youth

The Crossfield Public Library is home to something special.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

First Ave Closures Postponed

AIWC Receives a Mountain of Support

Future Bright for Festival of Lights

More Closures on First Avenue for Water Valve Repairs

RCMP Investigate New Year's Gas And Dash

Another Proposal For GlenEagles

ASIRT Investigation Unearths Shooting Details

Bad Driving Habits Lead to Dangerous Intersections

Ending the Stigma Around Medical Marijuana

Airdrie Man Heading to Africa on Eighteenth Volunteer Trip

Crews Clear Collision Quickly

Winter Hits The ICE!

Residents Hang Onto Hope of McLean Creek Dam

Drive Safe In The Snow

A New Budget Is Coming

Missing Teen Located

First Degree murder suspect now in custody.

2017 Budget Approved for Crossfield

Bullets Fly West of Cochrane

Crews Close Street for Water Valve Repair

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Come stargazing at the Trek Center in Vulcan for Free

13 January 2017 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Trek Center in Vulcan





Family Health Sessions

16 January 2017 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Junior and Adult Artists: Chalk and Pastel Landscape

21 January 2017 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Community Kitchen Open House

24 January 2017 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Airdrie Rotary Community Kitchen





Family Literacy Day

27 January 2017 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Stuffy Sleepover

27 January 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Family Easter Egg Hunt

16 April 2017 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

East Lake Park and Bert Church Theatre, Airdrie





Login