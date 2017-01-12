Fireside School Boundaries May Change Again

School boundaries may change for RVS students south of the river.

With the new Fireside School slotted to open in September 2017, many families have been preparing their children for changing schools in fall.

With continued growth in Cochrane, Rocky View School Division (RVSD) is proposing to change the boundaries originally set out last year. The students who would be affected reside in Bow Ridge, Bow Meadows, and Jumping Pound attending Mitford School and Glenbow School. Although these students were originally rezoned to attend the new Fireside School, that for now remains unknown.

Greg Luterbach, RVS, Superintendent says Cochrane schools have grown by 300 students last year alone. The numbers are showing that the new Fireside School would be at capacity within two years if boundaries stay as they are. RVS is re evaluating boundaries attempting to best accommodate all of the students in the Cochrane community.

"Originally when the boundaries were set, it included all the communities south of the river to attend Fireside School. We are looking at the possibility of keeping the students from Bow Ridge, Bow Meadows, and Jumping Pound at Glenbow and Mitford, which would extend Fireside for a number of years before it would be full again."

Luterbach says it would also help keep population up at the Mtford and Glenbow site.

"There are about 100 students from these three communities that attend Mitford and about 100 students at Glenbow. These numbers would maintain these two schools (Mitford and Glenbow) at capacity which are projected to drop significantly if the students south of the river move to Fireside."

Lutherbach, says that Glenbow, which is scheduled to be turned into a dual track English/French school in September, will still have enough room for the Elizabeth Barrett Students coming over if these proposed changes go through; with Glenbow hovering around 92%-95% capacity for the next five years.

Luterbach says that Cochrane isn't the only Rocky View community that has schools running at high capacity, so the guarantee of getting funding for building future schools is simply not guaranteed. RVS is trying to make the best plan possible which will sustain long term even capacity at all the schools within Cochrane.

"We know we could stay as is, but we know we will feel pressures in two years, or we can make this change now which has a much longer window of fitting everybody. The growth in Cochrane continues to be high and ultimately we are going to need more schools in this community."

Rhonda Carr, Jumping Pound resident, mother of Glenbow and Mitford students, says she will be pleased if her kids get to stay in their comfortable environment, but does feel for those families that have been moved around or had to be separated from friends and classmates more than once already.

"Most of my kids friends are in our neighbourhood so they stay together no matter what, but I do really feel for the kids that have been ripped apart from their friends a few times."

RVS will host a public information session at Glenbow School, January 24 at 7pm to provide information about these proposed changes.

All parents that would be affected are invited to attend to ask questions and provide feedback.

