Little Mail Equals Little Waste

The City of Airdrie is pushing many ways for you to reduce waste in 2017, including how to deal with unwanted mail.

The City says that different "Do Not Mail" services are a great way to reduce the amount of mail that's sometimes thrown in the trash.

Wally Hill, VP of Consumer Affairs with the Canadian Marketing Association says their long running program, will do just that.

"All Canadian Marketing Association members are required to utilitize that suppression list, whenever they are running a direct mail campaign...It's just good business to respect those preferences on the part of consumers and frankly not spend the money to send an envelope and a communication when they may not want it."

Unfortunately, the service only deals with addressed mail and won't pertain to flyers. Hill says though, there's a way to help with that.

"Canada Post does have a consumer choice program. you can learn about how to indicate a preference to Canada Post regarding unaddressed mail."

The City of Airdrie offers several other tips including utilizing the electronics recycling and signing up for e-bills.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]