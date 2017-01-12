Civic Elections Are Coming

If you've been thinking of running in the October Municipal Elections, you can now take the first step.

The City of Airdrie has released the Registration forms if you intend to run for City Council on October 16th.

It's important to know that anyone running for Mayor or City Councillor registers with Airdrie Legislative Services before accepting any campaign contributions.

You can find a link to the registration form on the City of Airdrie's website.

