The Power of a Positive Community

A new Facebook group is trying to combat the negativity on social media.

Yay Airdrie gives residents the opportunity to share positive stories and the things they love about Airdrie.

"It's one thing to have a coffee talk about something, but it's another to share it and get others interested in it," said Adam Joyce, Founder, Yay Airdrie.

The group's goal is to reach 1,000 posts full of positive Airdrie content.

"Share your stories, share your videos, and watch the positive take shape and make people feel positive about their lives," said Joyce.

To share your story, visit the Yay Airdrie Facebook page.

