Community Kitchen Brings Airdronians Together

The Airdrie Food Bank is home to the new Community Kitchen.

It gives residents the opportunity to connect through the joys of cooking by offering classes.

"When you think of those big traditional meals, the sense of coming together over food has been pretty consistent in a lot of cultures and communities, so we're scaling that down to something that people can drop in for on a week night," said Meghan West, Coordinator, Community Kitchen.

West is an Ontario native who studied nutrition in University.

"The biggest piece for me is thinking about the relationship building, it's an opportunity to gain new friendships," said West.

An open house will be held on January 24 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. For more information, visit the Airdrie Food Bank website.

