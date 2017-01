Airdrie RCMP are on the lookout after a case of counterfeit cash on December 19th, 2016.

RCMP are looking for a male suspect who used three $100 counterfeit Canadian bills.

At approximately 3:45 am, the fake cash was used to purchase gas, cigarettes and food, from the new 7-Eleven on Yankee Valley Blvd. and 8th Street.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Airdrie RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]