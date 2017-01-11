First Court Appearance for Men Accused of Murder

22 year old Deangelo Powderface and 29 year old John Stephens made their first court appearance on January 10 in Cochrane Provincial Court, in connection to the murder of Lorenzo Bearspaw. They will make their next appearance on January 31.

John Stephens was arrested on the afternoon of January 8. Deangelo Powderface turned himself in to police later that night. A third accomplice, Ralph Stephens, was shot trying to flee arrest.

Lorenzo Bearspaw went missing on January 1 and was reported missing on January 3. His body was found on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation January 6.

