Thieves targeted a Shoppers Drug Mart on the afternoon of January 9.
According to police, video surveillance shows two men walking through the Main Street location, collecting items in a shopping basket. They then transferred the items to bags they pulled from their jackets and left the store.
The stolen items are valued at around $1000.
Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]
View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://discoverairdrie.com/local/15556-thieves-hit-shoppers-drug-mart#sigProId91e4b9b62f
http://discoverairdrie.com/local/15556-thieves-hit-shoppers-drug-mart#sigProId91e4b9b62f