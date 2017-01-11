It's Still Cold

If you're hoping that Airdrie's recent cold snap will quickly taper off, don't hold your breath just yet.

Windchills hovering around the -30 mark are still expected for the evening of January 11th and into the following day.

Several communities south of the city were under Extreme Cold warnings for parts of the week, but thankfully non officially came to Airdrie.

According to Environment Canada, there is some relief in sight as a possible Chinook could be blowing through by the weekend.

