Rotary and Hitmen Partner Up

A partnership between the Airdrie Rotary Club and the Calgary Hitmen is reaping benefits for local groups.

Perry Logan with the Rotary Club said that ticket sales by various Airdrie groups and organizations for a December 30 game between the Calgary Hitmen and the Edmonton Oil Kings drew in substantial fundraising dollars.

"This year what will be distributed among the community is $22,332.50, if my math is correct."

Logan explained that they tickets were secured by the Rotary Club on consignment from the Hitmen organization, and then distributed to community groups to sell.

"We get community organizations, this year we got fourteen, everything from school groups to bands to gymnastics to soccer, hockey. And then we supply the teams with the tickets for ten dollars, they sell them for fifteen. And this year we sold 1740 tickets."

This was the Rotary Club's second year hosting the event, and Logan said the fundraiser is growing in success.

"Our first year we sold over a thousand tickets, this year we just under eighteen hundred. At the end of the day, fourteen organizations in the community raised the money, or they'll be the recipients of it. So, the Rotary was able to make twenty-two thousand dollars plus that they'll be able to distribute in the community."

As for the game itself, Logan said the atmosphere in the Saddledome was electric as Airdrionians cheered the Hitmen to a 3-2 victory over the Oil Kings.

 

