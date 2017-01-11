Looking At The Boundaries

Although the next Provincial Election is still three years away, there could be some changes to where you vote.

The Alberta Government has launched an Electoral Boundaries Commission to review the details for all 87 ridings in the Province.

Chair of the Commission, Myra Bilby, says the whole process is meant to bring more fairness to voting.

"If one constituency has significantly more people than another and yet each constituency only gets to elect one MLA, the people in the first constituency's vote won't be worth as much as the other people."

Bilby says the average population for a riding in Alberta is about 49,000. Some, such as Airdrie, currently sit above that average.

"If we were to move closer to numerical parity, that's one of the things we'd want to be considering in regards to Airdrie as well as other constituencies."

The Commission will be holding several public hearings in the next couple months to get your perspective on your current electoral riding.

One of those hearings will take place on January 25th at 8:30am in Olds, which currently houses the Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills riding.

A few have been scheduled for Calgary in February, and feedback can also be submitted online through the Electoral Boundaries Commission website.

