Making The List For Love

When it comes to valuing monogamy, Airdrie is one of the best in the country.

According to a recent survey from the dating site Elite Singles, Airdrie ranks number 6 on a list of the Top Ten Most Monogamous Places in Canada.

Sophie Watson from Elite Singles says that they gathered information from about 20,000 of its Canadian members with one simple question.

"Participants in the study were asked to rank the extent to which they agreed with the sentiment 'I believe that monogamy is essential in a relationship,' placing themselves on a scale of 1 to 7. We then averaged the scores out."

Watson says they also averaged the scores out geographically with the top cities being the ones with the highest average score.

Airdrie also ranked very high for the list of most monogamous women, placing second behind Stratford, Ontario.

Here's the Top Ten lists for most monogamous cities and women.

CITIES

1. Aurora, ON

2. Whitehorse, YT

3. Port Moody, BC

4. Spruce Grove, AB

5. Burlington, ON

6. Airdrie, AB

7. Langley, BC

8. Okotoks, AB

9. Maple Ridge, BC

10. Kelowna, BC

WOMEN

1. Stratford, ON

2. Airdrie, AB

3. Woodstock, ON

4. Aurora, ON

5. Langley, BC

6. Okotoks, AB

7. Whitehorse, YT

8. Burlington, ON

9. Spruce Grove, AB

10. Richmond, BC

