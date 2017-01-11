  • Print
Early registration begins January 16 for students attending RVS for the 2017/18 school year.

While it may seem early, advanced registration provides RVS an opportunity to gauge how many students the district should prepare for to help with staffing and transportation

Greg Luterbach, RVS Superintendent says they're expecting growth to increase.

"As a division we grew by almost 1200 students this past year, not all of that was additional kindergartners, that was spread across all our grades, we anticipate again high numbers across all our kindergarten spots."

For those parents with students in kindergarten, a change has been made this year which may eliminate some frustration.

"Transitioning away from parents lining up early because they are handing out placements for morning or afternoon kindergarten based on a first come first serve basis, we are just transitioning away from that. We certainly recognize that not everyone has the ability to get out and line up early, I know it wasn't an issue in all schools, but at some schools it was concerning."

RVS administration will do their best to accommodate requests.

"We are going to ask everybody their preference and indicate what that preference is when they submit their registration form and then we are going to look at all those requests and try to accommodate where we can; in some situations if we have more than spots, then we may have to a lottery to see who gets those spaces."

Luterbach believes this way it's a fair process without disadvantaging others who find themselves with different circumstances.

Here's what Luterbach says you should bring to the advanced registration:

  • registration forms (online or at school)
  • proof of child's age and name (birth certificate, adoption certificate, passport)
  • proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement)
  • parents name, address, phone number, email)
  • main contact info
  • special medical conditions
  • previous report cards if applicable

If you'll be registering in one of the new schools this year in either Fireside School (Cochrane) or Windsong Heights (Airdrie), here;s where you'll need to go:

  • Cochrane: register at Glenbow School
  • Airdrie: register at either Heron's Crossing, Cooper's Crossing, or Nose Creek

