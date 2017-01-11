Richards Weighs In On Liberal Cabinet Shuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made some changes to his Liberal Cabinet on Tuesday, January 10th.

In total, there were 6 changes made to a number of positions within the Canadian Government.

"Some of the names and faces are new, but I don't really believe that these kinds of changes, tinkering with the cabinet, are really going to make any kind of difference," said Blake Richards, MP for Banff-Airdrie.

A new Foreign Minister, Minister of International Trade, and Immigration Minister, are among the changes.

"Their direction that they're moving in is a flawed one, it's one that is wrong for the country, and it's one that shows bad judgement," said Richards, "I don't think that putting a few new faces in cabinet and changing some of the old ones does anything to change that."

The changes come just in time for President-elect Donald Trump to take the reigns South of the border on January 20th.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]