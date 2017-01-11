Building Creativity For Crossfield Youth

The Crossfield Public Library is home to something special.

Every Tuesday afternoon, 15-year-old Nathaniel Tschupruk hosts a Lego Club for Crossfield youth.

"This is building their creativity, and it's something they like to do, it's a hobby, something they can have fun after a Tuesday at school," said Tschupruk.

Lego Club gives kids from 6-12 years old an hour of unlimited creative fun with their Lego creations.

"Sometimes we have themes, sometimes I give out prizes for events we do," said Tschupruk.

Tschupruk takes a leadership class at W.G. Murdoch School in Crossfield. His Vice Principal Ms. Gladys Brown was the one who recommended him for the position.

It's free to join, and you don't have to be a Library member to register. For more information, visit the Crossfield Public Library website.

