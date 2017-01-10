AIWC Receives a Mountain of Support

The Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation saw an incredible turnout on January 8, as people dropped off old Christmas trees and toured their facilities.

Erica Gould with AIWC said they are overwhelmed by the amount of support they received.

"We had about three hundred people including adults and children show up for our event. All our tours were completely booked full. We had to turn people away just because we had so many people wanting to come along. Overall we raised about $1500 towards our sanctuaries, and the amount of trees that we have is remarkable, there's like a mountain of trees.

Gould said the trees will be used to enhance enclosures at the sanctuary, so that they feel more natural for the animals that are being rehabilitated.

