First Ave Closures Postponed

Crews postponed a water valve repair that would have left a section of First Avenue closed on January 10.

The decision to postpone the repair was made so that City crews could finish up a repair on a house water service break on Kings Height Drive. According to Leighton Kathler with the City, that break is believed to have been caused by poor installation. Crews responded to that break after lunch on January 9, working until 10:00 pm. They were able to finish the repair on the morning of January 10.

They will now be able to carry out the repair on First Avenue, resulting in closures from Bowers Street to Smith street from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Two more valves along First Avenue are also scheduled for repair. Kathler said those are scheduled for January 16 and 17, with the same times and closures.

Kathler also confirmed that the water valve repairs around First Avenue are related, resulting from the cold weather.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]