Airdrie has a new year's baby, and his name is Liam Aguiar.

Liam was born at 7:34 pm on New Year's Day. He weighed 6 pounds and 3 ounces, and was 18.7 inches long.

Proud mom Amy Fafarde was surprised to find out that Liam was the first Airdrie baby born in 2017.

"We didn't realize that Airdrie did a new years baby, so it was kind of a surprise when they called us yesterday."

