Another Proposal For GlenEagles

GlenEagles residents and adjacent property owners will once again be faced with a development proposal on the last 4.3 acre land parcel.

Land owners have put in a request that would see 16 units built in the area as opposed to 24 units previously proposed.

Riley Welden, Town of Cochrane, Senior Planner, says although it's the same land owner representative, it's a new submission.

"They did submit a revised concept for those lands, so the revised concept is a different layout in terms of the subdivision."

Welden adds that even though the previous proposal was turned down, the land owner can decide at any point to reapply.

"The original one wasn't successful however they are able to reapply, that is their right. Now obviously there was some issues with the first application and through the process that made them not successful with council; so it is kind of up to them to determine whether or not they reapply and whether those issues have been addressed so they can be successful in the future."

Welden says at this point he's unsure how concerns of traffic, safety, and road width are being addressed as the application still needs to be processed.

"As we move forward we will be analyzing what they give us in terms of traffic studies and that sort of thing. That will be one of the things we work through as we move through the process."

Welden says he doesn't know if this new application will be put through the Matrix, a tool which would allow council early insight into what and how this development could proceed.

"This particular application will be circulated, analyzed through the different departments, and we will be working with the applicants through the different issues that will be coming up."

Welden says as far as when this proposal will come before council is unknown at this time.

If you would like to provide feedback to Welden, you can do so at [email protected]

