Another Proposal For GlenEagles

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

GlenEagles residents and adjacent property owners will once again be faced with a development proposal on the last 4.3 acre land parcel.

Land owners have put in a request that would see 16 units built in the area as opposed to 24 units previously proposed.

Riley Welden, Town of Cochrane, Senior Planner, says although it's the same land owner representative, it's a new submission.

"They did submit a revised concept for those lands, so the revised concept is a different layout in terms of the subdivision."

Welden adds that even though the previous proposal was turned down, the land owner can decide at any point to reapply.

"The original one wasn't successful however they are able to reapply, that is their right. Now obviously there was some issues with the first application and through the process that made them not successful with council; so it is kind of up to them to determine whether or not they reapply and whether those issues have been addressed so they can be successful in the future."

Welden says at this point he's unsure how concerns of traffic, safety, and road width are being addressed as the application still needs to be processed.

"As we move forward we will be analyzing what they give us in terms of traffic studies and that sort of thing. That will be one of the things we work through as we move through the process."

Welden says he doesn't know if this new application will be put through the Matrix, a tool which would allow council early insight into what and how this development could proceed.

"This particular application will be circulated, analyzed through the different departments, and we will be working with the applicants through the different issues that will be coming up."

Welden says as far as when this proposal will come before council is unknown at this time.

If you would like to provide feedback to Welden, you can do so at [email protected]

 

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

RCMP Investigate New Year's Gas And Dash

Airdrie Rural RCMP are looking for a man involved in a gas theft on New Year's Day.

More Closures on First Avenue for Water Valve Repairs

Another section of First Avenue will be closed from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm for emergency water valve repairs on January 10.

Another Proposal For GlenEagles

GlenEagles residents and adjacent property owners will once again be faced with a development proposal on the last 4.3 acre land parcel.

ASIRT Investigation Unearths Shooting Details

The investigation into the shooting of a murder suspect involved in the death of Lorenzo Anthony Bearspaw continues.

Bad Driving Habits Lead to Dangerous Intersections

Bad driving habits are the leading cause of collisions in intersections.

Ending the Stigma Around Medical Marijuana

Airdrie's first medical marijuana consultation facility was open for it's first full day on Monday, January 2.

Airdrie Man Heading to Africa on Eighteenth Volunteer Trip

Dan Peters, along with his wife and some others, will be flying out on January 12 for Kenya, Rwanda and Congo with the organization Home of Hope.

Crews Clear Collision Quickly

Crews moved quickly to get the QE2 cleared after an accident on the afternoon of January 9.

Winter Hits The ICE!

The winter conditions on January 9th proved too much for local commuters waiting for the bus.

Residents Hang Onto Hope of McLean Creek Dam

While 2016 brought no firm decisions, residents in and around Springbank are hopeful to hear good news in 2017.

Drive Safe In The Snow

The recent snowfall that blanketed Rocky View is prompting a reminder for you to drive safe.

A New Budget Is Coming

It won't be long before the Provincial Government releases a new budget for 2017.

Missing Teen Located

On January 9, Airdrie RCMP confirmed that they've located 15 year old Adam James Ferrier.

First Degree murder suspect now in custody.

A suspect in a first degree murder investigation has been detained.

2017 Budget Approved for Crossfield

Crossfield's Town Council passed their 2017 operating and capital budget on December 20, 2016.

Bullets Fly West of Cochrane

Cochrane RCMP were involved in a shooting on Saturday, January 7th.

Crews Close Street for Water Valve Repair

A section of First Avenue north of Main Street was closed for much of January 5 and 6. Jill Iverson, Communication Advisor with the City of Airdrie, said crews were performing an emergency repair of…

Blazing Garbage Diverts Traffic

Traffic on Cochrane Hill was diverted in the afternoon of January 6, after a garbage truck caught on fire.

Food Bank Initiative Gives Community a Peek Inside

One of Airdrie's newest facility's is letting Airdronians have a peek inside on January 24.

Bad Roads Leave Drivers Stuck

Icy roads made for bad driving conditions the first full weekend of January.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Residents Share Kindness Stories

Airdrie Dads Push for Hockeyville

Trinity School To Remain Open

Winter Conditions Mean Poor Roads

Getting Help With The Tax

Open Mic Host Hands Over Reigns

Celebrating Epiphany

Survey Finds Residents Prefer Large Bins

Solar Panels Are A Go In Cochrane

Airdrie Dads Make Good DD's

2017 Will See a New Animal Shelter

Kindness Month Returns to Airdrie

The Best Kept Secret in Cochrane

Morning Truck Theft at Fraserway RV

Your Input Is Appreciated

Money From Taxes!

Cochrane RCMP Searching for Missing Man

Police Investigate CrossIron Assault

The Most Expensive Town Project Opens Soon

Airdrie Alarm Bylaws Differ From Calgary's

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Come stargazing at the Trek Center in Vulcan for Free

13 January 2017 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Trek Center in Vulcan





Family Health Sessions

16 January 2017 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Junior and Adult Artists: Chalk and Pastel Landscape

21 January 2017 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Community Kitchen Open House

24 January 2017 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Airdrie Rotary Community Kitchen





Family Literacy Day

27 January 2017 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Stuffy Sleepover

27 January 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Mental Health First Aid for Adults who Interact with Youth

18 May 2017 8:30 am - 19 May 2017 4:30 pm

Education Centre - Rocky View Schools





Login