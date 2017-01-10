RCMP Investigate New Year's Gas And Dash

Airdrie Rural RCMP are looking for a man involved in a gas theft on New Year's Day.

Police say that a man drove up to a gas station in the CrossIron Mills area and filled up his vehicle.

When he went to pay, he told the cashier that he forgot his card and would quickly retrieve it, leaving an ID card at the front.

The suspect later drove away from the station without paying.

When police looked into the ID card left behind, they realized it was stolen.

