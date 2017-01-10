ASIRT Investigation Unearths Shooting Details

The investigation into the shooting of a murder suspect involved in the death of Lorenzo Anthony Bearspaw continues.

According to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, Ralph Stephens shot at RCMP with a shotgun when the Police attempted to execute an arrest warrant on Saturday, January 7.

The RCMP then used tear gas and retreated upstairs from the basement where the shooting occured, evacuating the rest of the house.

Stephens escaped from the basement window but was then confronted by Police and was shot in the confrontation.

Stephens was taken to hospital in serious condition but didn't survive.

The incident is still under investigation and there will be no further information released until it's complete.

