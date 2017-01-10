Ending the Stigma Around Medical Marijuana

Airdrie's first medical marijuana consultation facility was open for it's first full day on Monday, January 2.

Mia's Temple facilitates appointments between patients and doctors for the use of medical marijuana and cannabis oil.

"There has been quite a few people who have come through that are very scared just because of the stigma around it, you would think they are getting heroin," said Sarah Wilkinson, Founder.

At Mia's Temple, patients can also take part in yoga and purchase cannabis accessories in a comfortable and welcoming environment that is much different than the average head shop.

Sarah's daughter Mia has Ohtahara Syndrome, and was suffering from hundreds of seizures a day. Thanks to the use of cannabis oil, she has now been seizure free for almost 3 years.

"The only reason that I am able to snuggle with my daughter and not lay flowers at her grave is because of cannabis."

A grand opening will be held at Mia's Temple on January 13 and January 14.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]