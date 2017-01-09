More Closures on First Avenue for Water Valve Repairs

Another section of First Avenue will be closed from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm for emergency water valve repairs on January 10.

Crews will have the road closed off from Bowers Street to Smith Street.

Crews hope to have the repairs on the water valve completed by 5:00 pm, with the road repaved and ready for traffic by 8:00 pm. However, the timeline is subject to many factors and could take longer than expected.

Jill Iverson with the City of Airdrie says that the valve in question is different but near to a water valve that received emergency repairs on January 5 and 6. Iverson was unable to comment on the cause of either repairs, or whether the repairs are related.

