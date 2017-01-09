A New Budget Is Coming

  • Print
It won't be long before the Provincial Government releases a new budget for 2017.

Before they can do that, you're being encouraged to give your feedback.

On January 9th, Finance Minister Joe Ceci released the dates for different public input sessions across the Province this month.

Unfortunately none of those dates will be in the Airdrie area, with the closest one setting up in Calgary on January 20th.

There will also be a chance for you to give feedback online and through a telephone session.

You can find more on the consultations on the Government of Alberta's website

 

