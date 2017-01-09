Winter Hits The ICE!

The winter conditions on January 9th proved too much for local commuters waiting for the bus.

Airdrie Transit experienced experienced several delays as a result of the road conditions from the recent snowfall.

Many of the ICE Routes to and from Calgary were delayed anywhere from 10 to 25 minutes and some of the local buses were pushed behind by half an hour.

If you want to make sure you're not left in the cold waiting for your bus, you can catch any delays on the Airdrie Transit Twitter page.

