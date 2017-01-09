Missing Teen Has Airdrie Police on the Lookout

Airdrie RCMP are searching for 15 year old Adam James Ferrier.

Ferrier was last seen at his home on the evening of January 7.

Police believe that the missing teen may also be in the Sylvan Lake area.

Adam Ferrier is described as a First Nations male, 5'9" and approximately 140 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes and a scar near his right eyebrow. He is also known to wear high-top style shoes, baggy jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Ferrier's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at (403) 945-7200.

