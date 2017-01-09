2017 Budget Approved for Crossfield

Crossfield's Town Council passed their 2017 operating and capital budget on December 20, 2016.

With the roadwork mapped out, the Town of Crossfield is anticipating financial growth, despite the economic downturn.

The budget boasts a $992,000 cash surplus, which is around a $120,000 increase from 2016.

Over the past three budget cycles, the Town of Crossfield has seen a $670,000 increase to the cash surplus.

This year's budget also includes the addition of an RCMP officer.

For more information, visit the Town of Crossfield's website.

