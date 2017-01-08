RCMP Involved Shooting Ties in With Missing Man Investigation

A shooting that occurred on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on January 7 at 4 pm, ties in with missing New Year's Day man Lorenzo Anthony Bearspaw.

27 year old Bearspaw was reported missing on January 3; Police Dog Service (PDS) and Special Tactical Operations (STO) were investigating the disappearance when PDS came upon the deceased body of Bearspaw on January 6 around 12:30 pm.

Southern Alberta District RCMP, Chief Superintendent, Tony Hamori says through the course of the investigation three Canada Wide Arrest Warrants were issued.

"They are Jon Stephens who was 29 years of age, Ralph Stephens 27 years of age, and Deangelo Powderface who was 22 years of age."

Hamori, says at 4pm on January 7, the Major Crime Unit along with the support of Emergency Response Team attended a residence on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation to arrest the three individuals.

"Upon entry John Stephens was safely arrested but shortly thereafter shots were fired. Ralph Stephens was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries approximately one hour later."

A.S.I.R.T (Alberta Serious Incident Response Team) is now involved due to the shooting, and Powderface has yet to be located.

John Stephens at this time remains in custody and Hamori is pleading for Powderface to turn himself in.

"I am also making an appeal to the public for any information in regards to the whereabouts of Mr. Powderface if they want to call the Cochrane RCMP to provide that information they can, or they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477."

RCMP are not recommending to approach Powderface if you come upon him.

Hamori is asking patience from the Morley and area community, RCMP remain on the Nation as they continue the investigation.

