Cochrane RCMP were involved in a shooting on Saturday, Janauary 7th.

What started out as a routine search warrant, ended in gunfire on the Stoney Nakoda First Nations (Morley).

The incident is currently underinvestigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (A.S.I.R.T.).

Because of the investigation, no further details are being provided at this time.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]