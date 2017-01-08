Food Bank Initiative Gives Community a Peek Inside

One of Airdrie's newest facility's is letting Airdronians have a peek inside on January 24.

The Airdrie Rotary Community Kitchen is an initiative put on by the Airdrie Food Bank as a means of promoting community connections and teaching cooking skills.

In a statement, Executive Director said that the Community Kitchen is designed as a way for the Food Bank to move away from just emergency support to providing skills and support networks.

Now, residents can visit the facility for an open house, which will let the community learn about the facility as well as offer a sample of food.

The open house is on January 24 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The Airdrie Rotary Community Kitchen is located on the south side of th Airdrie Food Bank

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]