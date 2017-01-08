Bad Roads Leave Drivers Stuck

Icy roads made for bad driving conditions the first full weekend of January.

After responding to and clearing a multi-vehicle collison near CrossIron Mills Mall at 11:00am on January 6 that left traffic backed up into the afternoon, crews were summoned to the same stretch of road on the morning of January 7 to deal with another accident and vehicles in the ditch.

Bad roads also caused some transit delays, with the Airdrie Ice Route running late.

