Traffic on Cochrane Hill was diverted in the afternoon of January 6, after a garbage truck caught on fire.

Cochrane Fire Services, Captain Jory Jenson, says a truck doing collection in town was flagged down by a passerby who noticed the truck container was on fire.

"It was in the back refuse area, it wasn't an engine fire it was a fire inside the compactor. The passerby flagged him down and the driver confirmed, yes, he indeed had problems in the back. So he called 911."

Cochrane Fire Services was not first on scene, adds Jenson, as they were already on a concurrent event.

"The Captain on duty asked Rocky View to first respond until we could join them, it was station 103 out of Bearspaw that was first on scene, so they started suppression until we could arrive."

Cochrane and Rocky View Fire Services moved the truck down to the lagoon where they dumped the contents to fully extinguish the blaze.

At this time Cochrane Fire Investigator, Jeff Avery, is still determining what caused the fire to begin with.

No one was injured in the incident and RCMP diverted traffic through GlenEagles until the area was clear.

