Residents Share Kindness Stories

January has been declared Kindness Month in Airdrie, and we were curious what "kindness" means to residents.

We hit the streets and asked what what people what "kindness" means to them.

"I guess thinking of other before yourself, and, I don't know, maybe showing appreciation for people that you take for granted everyday," answered Carla.

"Treating people with respect, and driving reasonably instead of psychotic," answered Greg.

Rav shared a story of a recent act of kindness that she received.

"I was in an accident two days ago, a car accident, and a bunch of gentlemen stopped and helped me out and let me sit in their truck until the police and ambulance came."

