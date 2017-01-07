Open Mic Host Hands Over Reigns

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

After two years as the host of Baby Tooth Bambino's open mic night, musician Steve Jevne is saying good-bye.

Jevne is heading back to Australia. He came to Airdrie for what was supposed to be a one month stay that turned into four years. Jevne said in that time, the open mic night has become a significant part of his life.

"I hope it continues on. It's nothing that's going to hold me back from going to Australia, but it was a big part of my life here."

Although he's moving on, Jevne is not leaving Bambino's high and dry. He'll be handing hosting duties to capable hands.

"A friend of mine, his name is Hodgie the Barbarian and his group is called the Nova Scotiables, and they're taking it on. He hosts one at the Trap and Gill in Calgary on Thursday nights. He's the best fit for it."

Jevne's last open mic will be January 9, and the night has turned into a sendoff for the soon to be former host.

"It's not a going away party. It was just my last open mic, but it's turned into this event. I always feel like it's not very cool if your planning your own going away party but it is kind of me saying goodbye to everybody there."

Jevne will play an hour long set starting at 6, followed by the regular open mic night.

 

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Crews Close Street for Water Valve Repair

A section of First Avenue north of Main Street was closed for much of January 5 and 6. Jill Iverson, Communication Advisor with the City of Airdrie, said crews were performing an emergency repair of…

Airdrie Dads Push for Hockeyville

The Facebook group Airdrie Dads is spearheading a campaign to nominate Airdrie for Kraft's Hockeyville, and they hope that the community will rally together to see it happen.

Trinity School To Remain Open

Many families in Airdrie and across Alberta breathed a sigh of relief knowing their school will stay open.

Winter Conditions Mean Poor Roads

Icy conditions on January 6 made for poor winter driving around Airdrie and Rocky View.

Getting Help With The Tax

Non-profit groups in Airdrie and Alberta are getting some help with the new carbon tax.

Open Mic Host Hands Over Reigns

After two years as the host of Baby Tooth Bambino's open mic night, musician Steve Jevne is saying good-bye.

Celebrating Epiphany

January 6 is a day to celebrate Christmas...sort of!

Survey Finds Residents Prefer Large Bins

With curbside recycling pickup and new regulations on waste coming in the spring, the City of Airdrie took time to get feedback from residents.

Solar Panels Are A Go In Cochrane

Looking for ways to use more renewable energy?

Airdrie Dads Make Good DD's

Airdrie Dads (AD) offered free rides to prevent impaired driving on New Years Eve.

2017 Will See a New Animal Shelter

It's been a long road, but the Wild Rose Humane Society (WRHS) has a new home.

Kindness Month Returns to Airdrie

January has once again been proclaimed Kindness Month in Airdrie, thanks to a push by the 30 Acts of Kindness Committee.

The Best Kept Secret in Cochrane

The Cochrane Foundation is an endowment fund with a mandate of improving quality of life for Cochrane and Area residents.

Morning Truck Theft at Fraserway RV

Just before 3:00 am on December 30, Airdrie RCMP were alerted by an alarm company to a break and enter in progrees at Fraserway RV.

Your Input Is Appreciated

A new year means another chance for Airdrie's Member of Parliament to hear from his neighbours.

Money From Taxes!

Less than one week after officially rolling out their Carbon Levy, the Government of Alberta are ready to give out rebates.

Cochrane RCMP Searching for Missing Man

Cochrane RCMP are looking for the public's help in locating 27 year old Lorenzo Anthony Bearspaw, who has been missing since Sunday, January 1.

Police Investigate CrossIron Assault

Airdrie RCMP are looking into an assault that occurred at CrossIron Mills on Wednesday, December 28.

The Most Expensive Town Project Opens Soon

You may support or disapprove of the new aquatic and curling centre, but either way it will be opening soon.

Airdrie Alarm Bylaws Differ From Calgary's

The new year has meant new regulations on security systems for our neighbours to the south. As of January 1, Calgarians must have a permit for home alarms in an effort to reduce false alarms.…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Donated Trees Benefit Hurting Animals

One Year Anniversary for Distracted Driving Law

City Sends Out Annual Assessments

Nominate the Volunteer of the Year

Common Sense Could Prevent Car Thefts

RCMP Chase American Cash Counterfeiters

Firefighters Contain New Years Eve Blaze

Conservationist Concerned About Free Discovery Passes

Still Time to Take Part in City Surveys

A Number of Impaired Charges Frustrate Cochrane RCMP

Local Francophones Come Through For Community Links

RCMP Look to Track Down Suspect

How Did Cochrane Fare Economically in 2016?

Officials Warn of Camping Crunch This Summer

Another Year of Local News

Cochrane RCMP Respond to New Years Eve Theft

Alberta Strong Resonates With MP Richards

2016 Going Out With A Bang

It's Been a Great Run

Hit The Pumps Before New Year's Day

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Farm Transition Workshop

10 January 2017 9:00 am - 3:30 pm

Airdrie Agriculture Center, Airdrie





Come stargazing at the Trek Center in Vulcan for Free

13 January 2017 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Trek Center in Vulcan





Family Health Sessions

16 January 2017 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Family Literacy Day

27 January 2017 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Stuffy Sleepover

27 January 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Airdrie Public Library





Mental Health First Aid for Adults who Interact with Youth

18 May 2017 8:30 am - 19 May 2017 4:30 pm

Education Centre - Rocky View Schools





Self-harm: What Every Parent Needs to Know about Non-Suicidal Self-Injury

25 May 2017 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Bert Church High School, Airdrie





Login