Open Mic Host Hands Over Reigns

After two years as the host of Baby Tooth Bambino's open mic night, musician Steve Jevne is saying good-bye.

Jevne is heading back to Australia. He came to Airdrie for what was supposed to be a one month stay that turned into four years. Jevne said in that time, the open mic night has become a significant part of his life.

"I hope it continues on. It's nothing that's going to hold me back from going to Australia, but it was a big part of my life here."

Although he's moving on, Jevne is not leaving Bambino's high and dry. He'll be handing hosting duties to capable hands.

"A friend of mine, his name is Hodgie the Barbarian and his group is called the Nova Scotiables, and they're taking it on. He hosts one at the Trap and Gill in Calgary on Thursday nights. He's the best fit for it."

Jevne's last open mic will be January 9, and the night has turned into a sendoff for the soon to be former host.

"It's not a going away party. It was just my last open mic, but it's turned into this event. I always feel like it's not very cool if your planning your own going away party but it is kind of me saying goodbye to everybody there."

Jevne will play an hour long set starting at 6, followed by the regular open mic night.

