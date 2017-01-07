Getting Help With The Tax

Non-profit groups in Airdrie and Alberta are getting some help with the new carbon tax.

On January 6th, the Provincial Government unveiled a $1 million grant program to help with the energy efficiency audits that non-profits and volunteer groups will use.

The funding is designed to help these organizations make sure their electricity and heating sources are energy efficient and to take advantage of incentive programs offered by the Government.

Right now, there's no word on how much will be available to each organization and how this will play out with the many non-profit groups in Airdrie.

