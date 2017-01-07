Airdrie Dads Push for Hockeyville

The Facebook group Airdrie Dads is spearheading a campaign to nominate Airdrie for Kraft's Hockeyville, and they hope that the community will rally together to see it happen.

Marc Smith with the group says that even though Airdrie Dads' leading the charge, they hope the whole city will jump on board.

"This is more like a bigger community involvement. We're spearheading it, but it's for the whole community, so that's why we thought it would be cool to get Airdrie nominated and try to win it."

The path to Hockeyville is long. After Airdrie is nominated, the city would still need to be selected to compete. Then, a series of voting rounds determine the winner.

Smith says that winning would bring some neat benefits to Airdrie.

"The winner gets a hundred grand for arena upgrades, plus the opportunity to host an NHL pre-season game."

While the campaign is still in its infant stage, Airdrie Dads have reached out to City Hall. Smith says Mayor Peter Brown is supportive of the bid.

The group is also asking residents of the city to help them with a nomination package they are planning to submit.

"At this point, if [the community] can send us any pictures of kids playing hockey, figure skating, ringette, any outdoor ice pictures, they can send it to us. As well if they can get videos of people saying 'We are Airdrie' sent to us."

The group will use submitted pictures and videos to put together a nomination video. Anyone interested in participating needs to send pictures and videos to [email protected] before January 22nd.

