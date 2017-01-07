Trinity School To Remain Open

Many families in Airdrie and across Alberta breathed a sigh of relief knowing their school will stay open.

On January 5th, an agreement was made between The Alberta Ministry of Education and Trinity Christian School Association that will see funding and accreditation return to the home school program.

Trinity's funding was pulled last fall, leaving thousands of students, including some from Rocky View, in the lurch without a school program. The home school eventually applied for a court injunction which they were granted.

Under the new agreement, Trinity will remain open with a financial advisor from Alberta Education overseeing the school.

Trinity is also being asked to not allow Wisdom Homeschooling to take part in any of their governing decisions.

Funding will be restored to the school on a monthly basis starting January 10th.

