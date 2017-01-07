Icy conditions on January 6 made for poor winter driving around Airdrie and Rocky View.

A multi-vehicle collision on QE2 near CrossIron Mills Mall at around 11:00am left northbound traffic backed up. Crews cleared the highway about two hours later, but some vehicles remained in the ditch. Another collision on QE2 also slowed things down just before Crossfield. No one was injured in these instances.

One collision in Airdrie did result in minor injuries, according to Adam Loria with Alberta EMS. The accident occured at the intersection of Yankee Valley Boulevard and East Lake Boulevard.

