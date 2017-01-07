Crews Close Street for Water Valve Repair

A section of First Avenue north of Main Street was closed for much of January 5 and 6. Jill Iverson, Communication Advisor with the City of Airdrie, said crews were performing an emergency repair of a water valve.

"Underneath First Ave, they were doing a repair to a water valve. The job is now done. They finished up at eight o'clock last night."

Crews repaved the road in the morning on January 6, but the road remained closed for much of the day while the asphalt dried.

Iverson said the cause of the water valve repair is still unknown.

Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]