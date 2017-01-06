Celebrating Epiphany

January 6 is a day to celebrate Christmas...sort of!

The Feast Of Epiphany is a holiday revered by Roman Catholics around the world and although it usually commemorates the arrival of the Wise Men, it's more than that.

"Epiphany, often time called Thephany means appearance or manifestation of God," says Dr Simone Brosig, Director of Liturgy for the Diocese of Calgary.

Dr. Brosig explains that the arrival of the Wise Men, The Miracle of Water and Wine and The Baptism of Jesus are all celebrated in this weekend.

Although it falls in January, this celebration is still considered part of the Christmas Calendar.

"It's part of the whole Christmas cycle, it is a feast day but it's part of the Christmas cycle, it's connected to Christmas Day as well," says Brosig.

Here in Airdrie, St. Paul's Catholic Church will be using their weekend masses to celebrate the occasion on Saturday evening and Sunday morning and evening.

